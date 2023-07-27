JEMPOL, July 27 — The proposal to build the Seremban-Jempol highway will be tabled in the mid-term review of the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) next month, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Anwar, who is also finance minister, said the government would study the current economic condition before making any decision on the proposed project.

“Insya-Allah in a year’s time, if our economy improves, we will build the Madani highway, this Seremban-Jempol highway,” he said.

Anwar said this when launching the Felda Wilayah Raja Alias level “Karnival Segalanya Felda” at Dataran Seri Jempol here today.

Also present were caretaker Negeri Sembilan menteri besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun, Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil and Felda chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Shabery Cheek.

Anwar also announced a RM1 million government contribution for the proposed construction of a Local Community Complex at Felda Serting Hilir here.

“This complex will house a haemodialysis centre, sports centre, library, accommodation facility and dining hall.

“These facilities are expected to benefit 157 patients from among the Felda community here and also those living nearby,” he said.

He said the government had also allocated RM550,000 per year for the maintenance of 2,678 street lamps in Felda Wilayah Raja Alias, which has 16,432 settlers in 49 schemes. — Bernama