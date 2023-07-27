KUALA LUMPUR, July 27 ― In an effort to provide the rakyat with fair and accurate news and information, media freedom should be uplifted and empowered, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said apart from this, efforts should also be made to address all forms of malicious deception and fake news that can sow division and mistrust.

Anwar, who is also finance minister, said this when announcing the “Ekonomi Madani: Memperkasa Rakyat” (Madani Economy: Empowering the Rakyat) initiative here today.

Anwar also reiterated the government’s commitment to implementing good governance to restore confidence, saying this only works with the support and trust of all parties towards the government.

Only through good governance and an efficient service delivery system can this aspiration be realised, he said.

He said immediate reforms to the structure, systems and institutions are necessary as they will drive Malaysia towards its desired goals.

Apart from this, the prime minister said the Dewan Rakyat needs to be given a broader role in line with Parliamentary reform efforts that have been initiated since 2018.

“A Special Parliamentary Select Committee has been formed, and its role in legislation and oversight will be determined through amendments to the Standing Orders.

“The government has also introduced the Prime Minister's Question Session to allow direct interaction between the prime minister and honourable Members of Parliament from both the government and Opposition,” he added.

Anwar said the government will continue to cooperate with Parliament, including on proposals to repeal any act that may have served its purpose in the past but is now outdated and conflicts with Malaysia Madani aspirations. ― Bernama