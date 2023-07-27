KUALA LUMPUR, July 27 — Former Seberang Prai councillor David Marshel has announced that he will contest as an independent candidate in the August 12 Penang state election, risking a sacking from the DAP.

DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke had warned party members two days ago against running as independents, saying those who do so will automatically lose their party membership.

“I will contest in the state election as an Independent in Perai.

“I have the support of a number of NGOs, which have pledged to back me.

“The party seems to be giving opportunities to the ‘rich’ and not to those who have toiled for the community for years,” the 47-year-old told The Star in a news report published today.

He was also reported saying that he had handed in his resignation as a Seberang Perai councillor after serving for 10 terms.

Loke announced the DAP’s candidates for the Penang state election last Tuesday, omitting several veterans.

Five of those omitted hold caretaker positions in the state executive council. They are: deputy chief minister II P. Ramasamy, DAP Wanita chief Chong Eng (social development and non-Islamic religious affairs), Phee Boon Poh (welfare and caring society), Yeoh Soon Hin (tourism, arts and culture), and Soon Lip Chee (youth and sports).

Loke announced later that he will propose Yeoh to be named the Penang Port Commission chairman.

Marshel had expressed his unhappiness at Ramasamy being dropped and warned there would be more disgruntled members leaving the party in protest after the DAP named Datuk Seri S. Sundarajoo as the replacement.

Apart from Penang, Kedah, Terengganu, Kelantan, Selangor and Negeri Sembilan will also be heading to the polls on August 12.