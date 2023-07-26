IPOH, July 26 — A bullying incident in a sports school in Perak has emerged and caught the attention of state authorities and the police.

State Education, Higher Education, Youth and Sports Committee chairman Khairudin Abu Hanipah said the incident involved two male students at the school who are also sepak takraw athletes.

“The incident involved two male sepak takraw athletes, where the 17-year-old student allegedly bullied the 15-year-old student by kicking and stomping him,” he told reporters at the Perak Darul Ridzuan Building here today.

He said the school has recorded the statement from both parties as part of preliminary investigative measures.

He added that the police are also investigating the incident after the younger boy’s guardian filed a complaint in Kuala Lumpur after the incident that happened last Monday.

Khairudin said that the school disciplinary board and other authorities are now waiting for the police to complete its investigation as well as the report from the Health Department to determine the severity of the injury suffered by the victim.

“I can confirm the incident had happened, but we need to wait for the report on the severity of the injuries,” he said.

He added that the next course of action will depend on the outcome of both the police and hospital findings.

Khairudin also said that school administrators have given the younger student a break for his own safety, but told his guardian to take him for further treatment.