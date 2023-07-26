GEORGE TOWN, July 26 — The seven former Penang assemblymen bear no hard feelings despite being dropped as candidates in next month’s state election, the state PKR adviser Datuk Law Choo Kiang said today.

Law, who was also a former state executive councillor, also said the seven have volunteered to help their replacements campaign for the August 12 election to defend the seats they won in Election 2018.

“They have also handed over their respective election centres and machinery to the selected candidates,” he told a press conference to introduce the new faces contesting in the state polls.

PKR will be contesting in 13 out of 40 seats in the Penang legislative assembly. Eight of the named candidates are first timers.

Law said all the PKR incumbents had prepared for the state elections without knowing if they would be chosen to defend their seats.

PKR had two state excos who were dropped. They are: caretaker deputy chief minister I Datuk Ahmad Zakiyuddin Abdul Rahman, and domestic and caretaker international trade, consumer affairs and entrepreneurship committee chairman Datuk Abdul Halim Hussain.

The duo were also present at the event with the new candidates at Wisma Keadilan in Bayan Baru here.

The new faces who will be fielded are Zainuddin Mohd (Pinang Tunggal), Mohsin Md Sharif (Telok Ayer Tawar), Johari Kassim (Seberang Jaya), Rohsidi Hussin (Penanti), Norhidayah Che Ros (Sungai Bakap), Lee Boon Heung (Kebun Bunga), Fahmi Zainol (Pantai Jerejak) dan Prof Dr Mohd Abdul Hamid (Batu Maung).

Law said the incumbents have met with the new candidates and shared tips on campaigning and how to win their seats.

He said all selected candidates have the full support of the former assemblymen, the party grassroots and other PH components.

'“We can see that PKR members will all go down on the ground as a team with other PH candidates to ensure we win this state election,” he said.

Ahmad Zakiyuddin, who is also the former Pinang Tunggal assemblyman, said he fully supported all candidates that the party is fielding, including his successor.

“I will support all PKR candidates and help them to win their seats this state election,” he said.

Similarly, Abdul Halim also voiced his support for all the selected candidates.

They both said it is more important to focus on winning the seats for the party.