GEORGE TOWN, July 25 — Former Penang tourism and arts state exco Yeoh Soon Hin, who was dropped as a candidate this state election, was promised a parliamentary seat in the next general election, said DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke Siew Fook today.

He said there was an arrangement with Yeoh to field him in a parliamentary seat in the 16th general election (GE16) after he was dropped as a candidate this state election.

“He will be proposed as the chairman of the Penang Port Commission chairman to help develop Swettenham Pier and to ensure the ferry service runs smoothly,” he said in a press conference after announcing the DAP candidates list for Penang here.

Loke said the process of appointing the PPC chairman will need approval from the Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and consent of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

“I will nominate his name to the prime minister first and after that, we will need to get the consent of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong,” he said.

On the major shakeup of the candidates’ list where veterans such as outgoing deputy chief minister II P. Ramasamy, and state excos Chong Eng and Phee Boon Poh were also dropped, Loke said it is part of the party’s renewal and rejuvenation process so it remains dynamic and relevant.

He said Ramasamy, the former Perai assemblyman, had already served for three terms, while Chong has served for six terms in total as both assemblyman and MP.

He said it was time for the veterans to give way to new faces, conceding that he too would not make the cut sometime in the future.

He said there is no member in the party who is indispensable, pointing to how even long-serving Tan Sri Lim Kit Siang has retired from active politics.

Loke also expressed his confidence in the party’s ability in retaining all 19 state seats in Penang, pointing to the Pakatan Harapan state government’s performance in the past 15 years.

“I am confident we will retain all 19 seats,” he said.

Penang has a total 40 state seats. DAP will be defending 19 seats, PKR 13 seats, Amanah two seats and Barisan Nasional will contest in six seats.