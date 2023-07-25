KUALA LUMPUR, July 25 — Initial analysis report by the bomb unit found there were combustible substances in the two plastic bottles believed to be an improvised explosive device (IED) discovered in the rear tyre of lawyer and social activist Siti Kasim here last Friday.

Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said police however are still awaiting the full report on the explosive materials found.

“The distance the bomb could explode is also being investigated...making this bomb is not difficult as it could be learned from the internet,” he told a media conference in Bukit Aman here today.

Earlier, Ayob Khan handed over the World Police & Fire Games Winnipeg 2023 flag to Sarawak police commissioner Datuk Mohd Azman Ahmad Sapri. The ceremony was witnessed by Bukit Aman Management Department director Datuk Azmi Abu Kassim.

He said the case is now being investigated under Section 7 of the Explosives Act and so far police had taken statements from 12 individuals among them the workshop employees and owner, security guards, court and Malaysia Volunteers Corp Department personnel and members of the Orang Asli community.

Ayob Khan said police are also checking the closed-circuit television recording in places involving the lawyer.

“Police will investigate from the overall aspect including suspects using IEDs for revenge,” he said.

He said before this there were no reports of criminal threats on Siti Kasim received by police.

Yesterday, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain was reported as saying that police did not rule out the possibility that the suspects who set up the two bottles believed to be IED at the back of Siti Kasim’s car learned the technique to make the device from internet.

Last Friday, two bottles which appeared to be explosives were found in the brake section of the rear tyre of the Toyota Celica owned by Siti Kasim when the car was sent to a service centre in Jalan Maarof, Bangsar. — Bernama