GEORGE TOWN, July 25 — Penang DAP will be fielding seven new faces as candidates in next month’s state election, according to a leaked list that was widely shared on social media just hours before the party’s official announcement today.

The names of five caretaker state executive council members were also missing from the leaked list.

The five caretaker excos are: deputy chief minister II P. Ramasamy, DAP Wanita chief Chong Eng, Phee Boon Poh, Yeoh Soon Hin and Soon Lip Chee.

Ramasamy has served as Penang deputy chief minister II since 2008 while Phee has served as the welfare and caring society exco also since the same year that saw the DAP wrest Penang from the Barisan Nasional.

Chong is the caretaker exco for social development and non-islamic religious affairs, Yeoh the caretaker tourism, arts and culture exco and Soon is the caretaker state youth and sports committee chairman.

Former Pulau Tikus Chris Lee Chun Kit was also dropped according to the leaked list.

This morning, he posted his withdrawal of candidacy on his Facebook page.

“I have decided to withdraw from contesting the upcoming state elections as I have to put my health as a priority,” Lee wrote.

Former Bagan Dalam assemblyman M. Satees was also dropped from the list.

DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke is scheduled to announce the state DAP candidates for the August 12 state polls at 5pm today.