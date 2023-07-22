KUALA LUMPUR, July 22 — The Penang Pakatan Harapan (PH) could feature news faces in its line-up of candidates for next month’s state election amid speculation that three-quarters of the incumbent state executive councillors will be swapped out.

At least three incumbent exco members from DAP and PKR, and one from Amanah will be dropped, The News Straits Times reported today, citing unnamed sources.

Among the three big names from DAP it listed are caretaker deputy chief minister II P. Ramasamy, caretaker chairman of the state social development and non-Islamic religious affairs committee Chong Eng, and caretaker chairman of the state environment and welfare committee Phee Boon Poh.

The source told the newspaper that Phee did not intend to defend his Sungai Puyu seat, but added that there was internal resistance to remove Ramasamy and Chong.

“I am told caretaker chief minister Chow Kon Yeow is fighting to keep the three party veterans.

“It sure looks like someone from within DAP wants to push for his men to replace the trio,” the anonymous source was quoted as saying.

The newspaper also cited other anonymous sources hinting that other DAP incumbents could also go.

Among the names it listed are caretaker state tourism, arts and culture committee chairman Yeoh Soon Hin and caretaker state youth and sports committee chairman Soon Lip Chee.

According to the newspaper, Penang PKR may also swap out half of its veteran assemblymen to make way for fresh blood.

Among those it named were caretaker deputy chief minister I Datuk Ahmad Zakiyuddin Abdul Rahman, Datuk Abdul Halim Hussain and Dr Norlela Ariffin.

“All this, however, is subject to last-minute juggling and lobbying. What I have heard is intense lobbying and begging are happening from both DAP and PKR, including party veterans.

“So, be prepared for upsets,” one unnamed source was quoted as saying.

Another unnamed source told the newspaper that PKR vice-president Nurul Izzah Anwar, who is also the eldest daughter of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, is currently not named among the candidates to be fielded in the August 12 polls.

“Former Permatang Pauh member of parliament Nurul Izzah Anwar is not on the list of candidates though.

“I don't know if at the 11th hour, prior to nomination day on July 29, her name will be included. For now, her name is not on the list.

“After all, Nurul Izzah has other responsibilities,” the third source was quoted as saying, and added that there was no conflict as PKR members understood the party’s need for fresh talents.

Penang DAP’s list of election candidates has been passed to party secretary-general Anthony Loke while the state PKR is expected to announce its state candidate line-up tomorrow.