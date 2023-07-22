TAIPING, July 22 — The list of DAP candidates standing in state elections in six states next month will be announced soon.

DAP vice-chairman, Nga Kor Ming said the party is leaving it to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman to make the announcement.

“We are looking for the lucky day to make the announcement before July 29,” he said after a working visit under the Local Government Development Ministry ‘Sentuh Kasih’ Programme at the Taiping Public Market here today.

He said component parties under the Unity Government are ready to hold discussions and there is tolerance with each other in the effort to find the best winning formula to strengthen the Malaysia Madani government.

According to him, DAP is not only focused on retaining victories in certain areas but will also give full concentration in all six states contesting in this state election.

“We will be going to the ground together in all six states including Kelantan, Terengganu and Kedah. Besides retaining Negeri Sembilan, Penang and Selangor, our focus included making Kelantan, Terengganu and Kedah as states aligned with the federal government,” he said.

Nga said Malaysia is expected to be a stable country with rapid economic development in five years if the Unity Government coalition obtains a big win in the six states.

“More foreign investors are coming and the ringgit is strengthening its value. As such, political stability is very important in our effort to rehabilitate the economy,” he said.

Yesterday, Barisan Nasional (BN) announced contesting 108 state seats in the six state elections.

The Election Commission (EC) has set polling day for the state polls in Kedah, Kelantan, Terengganu, Penang, Selangor and Negeri Sembilan on August 12, the nomination of candidates on July 29 while early voting is on August 8.

The 2023 state elections involve 36 seats in Kedah; Kelantan (45); Terengganu (32); Penang (40); Selangor (56); and Negeri Sembilan (36). — Bernama