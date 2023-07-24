KUALA LUMPUR, July 24 — Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has expressed his condolences to the family of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub, who died at 9.23pm yesterday.

Muhyiddin, who is also Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman, prayed that his soul would be showered with mercy and placed among the pious.

“I am saddened to hear this news and pray that his family would remain patient and persevere in facing this sad and trying time,” he posted on Facebook yesterday.

PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang also posted on Facebook his condolences to Salahuddin’s family.

“May Allah forgive his sins and bless his soul,” he said.

Meanwhile, DAP chairman Lim Guan Eng was full of praise for Salahuddin’s character and services in sowing the seeds of hope for the country’s future.

“I am profoundly sad about the demise of my friend and comrade-in-arms, Salahuddin Ayub. My condolences to his family, may they be patient in facing this test,” he said.

Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) party president Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman, in expressing his condolences to Salahuddin’s family, thanked him for his services to the nation.

“May his soul be placed among the righteous,” he said.

Salahuddin died at 9.23pm yesterday at the Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital in Alor Setar, Kedah. He was 61. — Bernama