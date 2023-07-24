KUALA LUMPUR, July 24 — Cabinet ministers extended their condolences to the family of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub who died last night.

Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil said Salahuddin’s initiatives among which were the Payung Rahmah, Menu Rahmah and Jualan Rahmah really helped to lessen the people’s burden.

“In politics, I will always remember our beautiful, painful, happy and difficult times together, especially in the Pakatan Harapan Presidential Council. You will be missed, dear friend,” he tweeted.

Salahuddin, who is the Pulai Member of Parliament and Simpang Jeram assemblyman, died yesterday at 9.23pm at the Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital (HSB) in Alor Setar, Kedah. He was 61.

On Saturday, Salahuddin’s press secretary Syakirin Husnal said Salahuddin was rushed to the HSB emergency ward at 10.15pm on Friday after experiencing nausea and vomiting before being diagnosed with a brain haemorrhage by a specialist doctor.

Meanwhile, National Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang also extended his condolences to Salahuddin’s family.

“I am taken aback by the news of my Cabinet friend’s departure. A great loss to the country. May his would be placed among the righteous,” he said.

Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz also expressed hope for Salahuddin’s soul to be blessed with mercy, his sins forgiven, all his acts of worship accepted and may he be included among the pious.

Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri described Salahuddin as a figure who fought for the Rahmah concept to help ease the burden faced by the people.

“May Allah have mercy and forgive his sins and place him among the believers. I also pray for perseverance for his family members in facing this difficult trial,” she said.

In the meantime, Public Works Minister Alexander Nanta Linggi said he was very saddened to receive the news of the passing of Salahuddin.

“My condolences to all his family members and may they be given patience and strength in facing this test. The whole country is of course deeply saddened by his death. Our country has definitely lost one of its gems,” Nanta said.

Meanwhile, Home Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the meeting last week was his last meeting with Salahuddin to discuss several matters and finalise three overlapping Amanah seats in addition to the state elections campaign schedule.

“Three days ago, Salahuddin called (me) again. This time he asked about my health and reminded me that I need to rest. Yesterday (Saturday), I visited him at Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital after being informed of his condition.

“That was our last meeting...I have lost a true friend. He had a gentle demeanour, his speech was structured, and he understood the pain of the people below him,” he also said.

Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli also expressed his condolences to the family of Salahuddin and prayed that his soul be placed among the faithful and pious.

“May all his efforts, services and devotion be rewarded greatly,” he added.

Meanwhile, Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul said the deceased was a humble leader who always cared about the welfare of the people.

“From afar, I send my thoughts and condolences to the deceased’s wife and family. I pray that Allah SWT will shower mercy on his soul and that the family will be given fortitude in facing this very heavy loss,” he added. — Bernama