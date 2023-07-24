KUALA LUMPUR, July 24 — The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued an advisory on Typhoon Doksuri, which is located approximately 1,424 kilometres (km) northeast of Sandakan, Sabah.

In a statement today, MetMalaysia said it was located about 430 km northeast of Samar Island, the Philippines.

The department said that based on observation at 5am, the typhoon was moving west-northwest at a speed of 15 km per hour (km/h) and winds could reach a maximum speed of 130 km/h.

Typhoon Doksuri does not pose any significant threat to Malaysia, it added. — Bernama