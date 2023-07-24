KUALA LUMPUR, July 24 — Cosmetics entrepreneur Safiey Ilias, 29, whose actual name is Mohd Safiuddin Ilias, entered a preliminary objection at the Ampang Sessions Court here today against two of the four charges of sexual offences he is facing.

His lawyer Harjeet Singh Sidhu said the two charges on sexually communicating with two male victims were defective.

“The two charges do not specify in detail the alleged sexual communication with the two victims.

“This lack of details makes it difficult for the defence to cross-examine the prosecution witnesses because the charges are very general,” he told the court, presided by Judge Norhazani Hamzah.

According to Harjeet, the prosecution has not handed over the Child Interview Centre recording of the victims and live Instagram recording on which the charges are based.

Deputy public prosecutor Nurfadzlin Mahmad Zulhasnan said the prosecution needed time to address the issue as it was just brought up by the defence at this morning’s proceedings, which was supposed to be the hearing.

Norhazani ordered both parties to file written submissions prior to or on August 7, while the preliminary objection will be heard from August 16 to 24.

“The trial which was supposed to be held from today to Thursday is adjourned. The new trial dates are September 4, 5 and 11, and October 2,” she said.

Safiey is charged with two counts of sexually communicating with two victims through his Instagram account at his residence in Bandar Baru Bangi at 9am on June 9, 2021.

The Syinta Gila singer is also facing two counts of non-physical sexual assault against the victims at the same location, time and date.

The charges are framed under Section 11(1)(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017, which carries a maximum prison sentence of three years, and Section 15 (a)(i), which carries a maximum prison sentence of 10 years or a fine of up to RM20,000 or both upon conviction. — Bernama