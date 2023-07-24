KUALA LUMPUR, July 24 — Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub, who passed away yesterday, will be remembered as a leader with a big heart, confidence and a sense of responsibility in discharging his duties, especially in the efforts to ease the burden and cost of living of the people through the Payung Rahmah initiative.

The passing of the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister was not only felt by fellow cabinet members in the Unity Government, but also by political leaders who also expressed their condolences and shared their experiences from their acquaintance with the deceased.

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan met Salahuddin for the last time at the Cabinet meeting last week, during which Salahuddin was still actively pushing the agenda to reduce living costs.

“It is not easy to run the ministry in this current situation. People say all sorts of things, it’s a pressure because we are also human beings and not robots. May God bless his soul,” he told reporters when met at the Jamek Dato’ Noh Gadut Mosque compound in Serkat, Tanjung Piai, Johor.

Deputy Minister of Communications and Digital Teo Nie Ching also expressed sadness and said that she was shocked upon hearing the news of the death of the Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) deputy president.

“He was a leader who does not give up no matter what the situation is and will fight to the end. I think that is a spirit we should all emulate,” she said and recalled working together with Salahuddin during the election campaign in Kulai and Pulai, in Johor.

Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi described the death of the Simpang Jeram Assemblyman and Pulai MP as the loss of a leader with the spirit of the people at heart and prayed for Allah’s mercy on him and patience for his family in facing this test.

Former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, in a tweet today, described Salahuddin as a person of good character and humility.

“I extend my condolences to the family of the late YB Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub. I got to know him better when we were in the Cabinet together from 2018-2020.

“The country will feel his loss. May he be placed among the righteous,” Dr Mahathir said.

Parti Warisan president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal said the party was deeply saddened by the untimely passing of their esteemed colleague and good friend.

“During this difficult time, Warisan extends our heartfelt sympathy to Datin Seri Fatimah Taha, her children and all other family members affected by this tragic loss,” he said in a statement today.

Parti Pejuang Tanah Air president Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir also offered his condolences and prayed that the family of the deceased be blessed with endurance and strength. “Those who knew the deceased, friends or opponents, will definitely have a high opinion of him. A well-mannered man with a calm appearance, but firm when dealing with issues concerning the people,” he said in a statement.

Meanwhile, 3P Muzik Malaysia president Airs Ariwatan described Salahuddin as a caring person who was concerned about transparency and justice, especially in matters of copyright, collection and distribution of royalties in the music industry.

Salahuddin died at the Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital in Alor Setar at 9.23 pm yesterday after undergoing surgery due to a brain haemorrhage. He was 61.

He left a wife, Datin Seri Fatimah Taha and six children — four boys and two girls.

His remains were buried at the Jalan Sulong Muslim cemetery in Serkat, here, at about noon today. — Bernama