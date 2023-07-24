PONTIAN, July 24 — To Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub’s children, their father had always belonged to the people and they have accepted that deep down in his heart, his conviction was to serve the rakyat.

“We have never stopped him and are happy that he had fulfilled his wish, said Salahuddin’s son, Iskandar Zulkarnain, 37.

He added that ever since they were little, the six of them had often been told that he would not always be around for them.

He said his father had also advised him and his siblings not to interfere in his work affairs and they were taught from an early age to be independent and not to rely on him too much.

“It was his wish to be of service to others until his last breath.

“We have no regrets, letting him follow his passion and dedicating his life to helping others.

“Our family urge that everyone will make the best prayers for him, remember him for his good deeds and forgive him if he has wronged or hurt anyone of you,” he told reporters when met at Dato’ Haji Noh Gadot Jamel Mosque in Serkat, near here, today.

Iskandar Zulkarnain also thanked everyone for their help and prayers including the staff and management of Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital, Alor Setar, Kedah for providing the best service to his father.

Meanwhile, Salahuddin’s wife Datin Seri Fatimah Taha said her husband was in high spirits and had always taken care of his health and food but had complained he was exhausted due to work.

She said she was grateful to be by her husband’s side from the beginning until his final breath.

“Before this, whenever he leaves for work or attend some programme, I know he will be coming home to be with me, but now it is different and he is never coming back,” she said tearfully.

Salahuddin’s younger sibling, Ghazaley Ayub, 56, said his eldest brother was a cheerful person and loving towards his family. He had worked hard since he entered politics until he became a minister.

“No matter how busy he was he will always find time for the family, especially our mother. Salahuddin took over as our household head after our father died in 2009,” said Ghazaley who is the second of three siblings.

Earlier, thousands of family members and friends gathered at the mosque to pay their last respects to the domestic trade and cost of living minister. — Bernama