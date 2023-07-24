JOHOR BARU, July 24 — Residents of the Melana Indah People’s Housing Project (PPR) in Taman Perling here have described the late Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub as an approachable politician who had showed concern about their wellbeing.

“Allahyarham (Salahuddin) is one of those rare leaders who isn’t arrogant as he is known to forsake protocols as a minister to reach out to us.

“In fact, there was no barrier when he came to meet residents here, either in programmes or regular meetings.

“The PPR Melana Indah community is saddened by his sudden demise,” said Kalsom Sulaiman.

The 68-year-old mother of 11 added that Salahuddin was quick to look into residents’ complaints and regularly assists families here in his capacity as the Pulai MP.

She said Salahuddin’s consideration and humble demeanour would be missed by the community here.

The PPR Melana Indah is located in the Perling state constituency that is under the Pulai parliamentary seat.

It is among the small sections of Malay-majority residential areas in Pulai and Perling.

Another resident, Hafizah Paiman, 32, said that it would not be easy to replace the late Pulai MP as the residents here considered him as part of the community.

She said the community here was very appreciate of Salahuddin as he had looked into issues affecting PPR Melana Indah since 2018.

“We are comfortable with him and he comes by here almost every week to listen to our complaints from issues such as lack of parking lots, to spoilt lifts and even dim lighting,” said the housewife.

Another resident, Nurul Hasmidah Che Kamarudin hopes that Salahuddin’s successor in the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry would continue his efforts to make staples affordable to ordinary wage earners.

The 35-year-old housewife and mother of two said the federal government’s Menu Rahmah concept, introduced by Salahuddin, should continue despite his sudden demise.

PPR Melana Indah Women’s Squad Welfare Organisation chairman Zarith Sofieah M Yusof said that the late Salahuddin was very concerned about the welfare of the local residents here.

She said Salahuddin had also been instrumental in empowering non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to voice out issues or problems.

“Allahyarham was also quick to act in resolving the resident’s grouses and complaints, making him a well-liked elected representative in Pulai.

“Salahuddin’s passing will definitely have a profound effect on the residents here. About 80 per cent are from the B40 group and a majority are indebted to his efforts that also include channelling assistance to chronic patients and the elderly,” she said.

Zarith Sofieah added that many of the B40 food basket recipients in Pulai were grateful for Salahuddin’s efforts to look into their wellbeing.

She said Salahuddin was a person who would not abide seeing residents, especially families, suffering without basic needs.

Salahuddin, 61, died yesterday at Hospital Sultanah Bahiyah (HSB) in Alor Setar, Kedah, following an emergency operation for a brain aneurysm he suffered last week.