PONTIAN, July 24 — Johor State Legislative Assembly Speaker Datuk Mohd Puad Zarkashi will notify the Election Commission (EC) of the vacancy for the Simpang Jeram state seat today.

He told Bernama this in a brief WhatsApp message today.

Simpang Jeram state assemblyman Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub died in Alor Setar last night after undergoing surgery for a brain haemorrhage.

The domestic trade and cost of living minister was buried at the Jalan Sulong Muslim cemetery in Serkat here at 12.05pm today.

Salahuddin, 61, held the Pulai parliamentary and Simpang Jeram state seats for two terms.

Johor has 56 state seats, with Barisan Nasional holding 40, Pakatan Harapan 12 (including Salahuddin’s), Perikatan Nasional three, and Muda one seat. — Bernama