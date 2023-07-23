KUALA LUMPUR, July 23 — Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) will contest in 31 seats for the state elections next month, including nine each in Selangor and Kedah.

Amanah president Mat Sabu said 15 of the candidates will be new, with seven women and seven more youth candidates who have earned their opportunity to compete for a public service role.

“We felt it was time to boost some of the youth and add some new faces into the line-up. These youngsters have proven to be passionate and active in public service and we felt it was time we gave them some exposure and an opportunity to prove themselves.

“We don’t want to waste any time in building future leaders and apart from the youth we’re happy to announce several women candidates as well,” he said during a press conference in Kelantan today.

Among the candidates announced were Kedah Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman Datuk Mahfuz Omar in Alor Mengkudu and Amanah’s Kedah state chairman Datuk Dr Ismail Salleh, who will contest the Pengkalan Kundor seat.

The Sri Serdang seat in Selangor will see the Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) and Amanah clash as the latter will field Youth chief Abbas Salimi Azmi there.

This will also be the case in Taman Templer, Selangor, as Amanah National Women’s chief Ansal Saari will contest the seat.

Apart from that, Morib incumbent assemblyman Hasnol Bahruddin was chosen to defend his seat despite earlier grumblings from Kuala Langat Amanah chief Safiee Harun for a fresh face instead.

When asked about PH’s chances in Kelantan, Mat Sabu said he felt the people of the state were ready for a change and want a new government.

“We’re confident that this time they will make a change, especially the youth. I spoke to many of them the past two days I’ve been here, and I’m not talking about events, I mean when I’m on break or just walking about.

“They’re running up to me calling me ‘Abang Mat’, expressing their desire for better things, so we’re hoping for the best in Kelantan,” he said.

Apart from Selangor and Kedah the party will also field two candidates each in Penang, Negeri Sembilan and Terengganu while seven candidates will try their luck in Kelantan.

Full list of Amanah candidates:

Terengganu

Batu Buruk — Zamir Ghazali

Ru Rendang — Suhaimi Sulaiman

Penang

Bayan Lepas — Azrul Mahathir Aziz

Permatang Pasir — Faiz Fadzil

Negeri Sembilan

Klawang — Bakri Sawir

Paroi — Norwani Ahmad

Selangor

Sabak — Samad Hashim

Hulu Bernam — Amran Sakir

Taman Templer — Anfaal Saari

Batu Tiga — Danial Al-Rashid

Pandan Indah — Izham Hashim

Sungai Ramal — Mazwan Johar

Seri Serdang — Abbas Salimi Azmi

Meru — Mariam Abdul Rashid

Morib — Hasnul Baharudin

Kedah

Alor Mengkudu — Mahfuz Omar

Kubang Rotan — Asmirul Anuar Aris

Kota Seputeh — Dr Salmee Said

Kuala Nerang — Ridzwan Abu Bakar

Pengkalan Kundur — Dr Ismail Salleh

Tokai — Zainal Abidin Saad

Sungai Limau — Siti Balkhis Husain

Belantek — Mazli Saipi

Kupang — Suhaimi Hamzah

Kelantan

Tawang — Mat Isa Che Dir

Kadok — Azizan Razak

Bukit Panau — Dr Samsu Adabi

Temangan — Abdul Kadir Othman

Kota Lama — Dr Hafidzah Mustakim

Pengkalan Pasir — Rushdan Mustafa

Demit — Ismail Ghani