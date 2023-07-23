KUALA LUMPUR, July 23 — Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) will contest in 31 seats for the state elections next month, including nine each in Selangor and Kedah.
Amanah president Mat Sabu said 15 of the candidates will be new, with seven women and seven more youth candidates who have earned their opportunity to compete for a public service role.
“We felt it was time to boost some of the youth and add some new faces into the line-up. These youngsters have proven to be passionate and active in public service and we felt it was time we gave them some exposure and an opportunity to prove themselves.
“We don’t want to waste any time in building future leaders and apart from the youth we’re happy to announce several women candidates as well,” he said during a press conference in Kelantan today.
Among the candidates announced were Kedah Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman Datuk Mahfuz Omar in Alor Mengkudu and Amanah’s Kedah state chairman Datuk Dr Ismail Salleh, who will contest the Pengkalan Kundor seat.
The Sri Serdang seat in Selangor will see the Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) and Amanah clash as the latter will field Youth chief Abbas Salimi Azmi there.
This will also be the case in Taman Templer, Selangor, as Amanah National Women’s chief Ansal Saari will contest the seat.
Apart from that, Morib incumbent assemblyman Hasnol Bahruddin was chosen to defend his seat despite earlier grumblings from Kuala Langat Amanah chief Safiee Harun for a fresh face instead.
When asked about PH’s chances in Kelantan, Mat Sabu said he felt the people of the state were ready for a change and want a new government.
“We’re confident that this time they will make a change, especially the youth. I spoke to many of them the past two days I’ve been here, and I’m not talking about events, I mean when I’m on break or just walking about.
“They’re running up to me calling me ‘Abang Mat’, expressing their desire for better things, so we’re hoping for the best in Kelantan,” he said.
Apart from Selangor and Kedah the party will also field two candidates each in Penang, Negeri Sembilan and Terengganu while seven candidates will try their luck in Kelantan.
Full list of Amanah candidates:
Terengganu
Batu Buruk — Zamir Ghazali
Ru Rendang — Suhaimi Sulaiman
Penang
Bayan Lepas — Azrul Mahathir Aziz
Permatang Pasir — Faiz Fadzil
Negeri Sembilan
Klawang — Bakri Sawir
Paroi — Norwani Ahmad
Selangor
Sabak — Samad Hashim
Hulu Bernam — Amran Sakir
Taman Templer — Anfaal Saari
Batu Tiga — Danial Al-Rashid
Pandan Indah — Izham Hashim
Sungai Ramal — Mazwan Johar
Seri Serdang — Abbas Salimi Azmi
Meru — Mariam Abdul Rashid
Morib — Hasnul Baharudin
Kedah
Alor Mengkudu — Mahfuz Omar
Kubang Rotan — Asmirul Anuar Aris
Kota Seputeh — Dr Salmee Said
Kuala Nerang — Ridzwan Abu Bakar
Pengkalan Kundur — Dr Ismail Salleh
Tokai — Zainal Abidin Saad
Sungai Limau — Siti Balkhis Husain
Belantek — Mazli Saipi
Kupang — Suhaimi Hamzah
Kelantan
Tawang — Mat Isa Che Dir
Kadok — Azizan Razak
Bukit Panau — Dr Samsu Adabi
Temangan — Abdul Kadir Othman
Kota Lama — Dr Hafidzah Mustakim
Pengkalan Pasir — Rushdan Mustafa
Demit — Ismail Ghani