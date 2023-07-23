KUALA LUMPUR, July 23 — Parti Amanah Negara president Mat Sabu said former prime minister Tun Dr Mahahtir Mohamad can choose whichever party he wants to join and can make any claims he likes.

“No problem whatsoever. We are all human beings and the public can choose whichever party they want so that’s Tun’s choice and we respect that.

“Among us, we are now with Pakatan Harapan (PH) and we will remain with them. We don’t know what the future holds so anyone can choose whichever party they want to join. We don’t have a problem with it,” he said during a press conference in Kelantan.

Dr Mahathir made an appearance for PAS in Kelantan yesterday where he expressed his confidence that Perikatan Nasional (PN) can win the state elections in all six states.

He said PN can win not only in Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu but in Selangor, Penang and Negeri Sembilan as well if the Malays went out to vote.

Dr Mahathir left his former party Pejuang in February after they made the decision after the party had cut ties with the Gerakan Tanah Air (GTA) coalition.