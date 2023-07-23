KOTA SAMARAHAN, July 23 — Lead singer of British indie rock band ‘The 1975’, Matt Healy, should be arrested by the authorities, said Sarawak Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Datuk Seri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

Abdul Karim regarded Healy’s expletive-riddled tirade against Malaysia’s anti-LGBT laws, followed by him kissing the bassist Ross MacDonald, as ‘unacceptable’.

“That man should not have behaved like that and make disrespectful remarks about our government; therefore, he should be arrested and charged for his misconduct.

“To me, he (Healy) is a confused man and an idiot. I’m not against the LGBT community, but his behaviour in the public was out of line and against our laws,” he told reporters when met after officiating at the opening of the Sarawak Open Bonsai and Suiseki Championship Show 2023 at La Promenade Mall here today.

The Asajaya assemblyman also stressed that all laws in Malaysia must be respected and adhered to by all, including the foreigners performing in the country.

He then called upon the federal government to ban international artistes who exhibited bad attitude and behaviour in public, and criticising and disrespecting the government.

“They don’t have to come here anymore if they disrespect the laws, the culture here and the government.

“If they’re performing in Malaysia, they have to follow the law here; it is not that strict, to us at least.

“Anywhere you go, there are always laws that we need to follow, so don’t share your personal views or sexual interest on stage,” he said.

“Event organisers should also run thorough and proper background checks on international artistes before allowing them to perform (in Malaysia).

“Don’t ever think about performing in Malaysia if your behaviour’s like that. They should be banned from coming here,” added Abdul Karim.

Last Friday, the Good Vibes Festival 2023 in Sepang was cancelled following an incident involving ‘The 1975’, specifically Healy.

His outburst has since been widely shared on social media by the concert-goers, who captured the moment on their smartphones, and sparked intense debate that has spread around the world. — Borneo Post