KUALA LUMPUR, July 22 — Student movements should make use of the facilities and spaces provided by the government to champion various issues relating to education, people and country.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the facilities and space provided now are far better compared to his days when he headed student movements at that time.

“In the past, we have to search for indications and space to carry the voice of the people but now we have scholars, ustaz and lecturers as references.

“As such, let’s not complain, gossip about it, instead use the available facilities to the best of our ability so that we can better struggle to defend the fate of the people,” he said.

He said this when addressing a Gathering of Malaysia Madani Community and Students in conjunction with Perkampungan Menara Gading Kebangsaan 2023 at Universiti Malaya here, today.

The ceremony organised by the National Association of Malaysian Muslim Students (PKPIM) was also attended by Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek.

Commenting further, Anwar, who was PKPIM president from 1968 to 1972, said that students involved in association should continue the tradition of mastering scholarly publications, a privilege and uniqueness of the student movement that has been defended since the beginning.

He said the student movement would usually study and refer to scientific materials before an issue was fought for and only those who mastered the tradition of knowledge were eligible to be spokesmen for the people.

“If this tradition of knowledge is not continued, the student movement will only be successful at screaming and the original principles of the struggle will not be achieved,” he said.

In the meantime, Anwar also shared why he filled Seri Perdana, which is the Prime Minister’s official residence in Putrajaya, with various knowledge gatherings since he was appointed to lead the government.

The Prime Minister said despite the various insults and abuses he received, including accusations of pawning religion, he remained committed to upholding and developing the teachings of Islam, among other things by making Seri Perdana a location for knowledge sharing by renowned figures from within and outside the country.

“Why? The answer is because I have the responsibility to improve the quality of understanding about Islam in the community and that is why I present various figures with various knowledge backgrounds,” he said. — Bernama