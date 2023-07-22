NIBONG TEBAL, July 22 — The Education Ministry (MoE) has instructed all schools to conduct a risk assessment to ensure that all infrastructure and facilities are safe to use to prevent any untoward incidents.

Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek said at the same time, all schools must always take precautionary measures to ensure student safety.

“We are closely monitoring the risk assessments to ensure that schools, including the infrastructure and facilities, are in good condition and safe to use. We have also allocated RM70,000 to each school to upgrade and maintain their facilities, so this is a timely move.

“The safety issue and risk assessment involve buildings and school premises, so we have carried out necessary intervention measures to ensure that schools remain a safe place,” she told reporters after launching the Penang KV Insani Masyarakat Madani programme here today.

The Nibong Tebal MP was commenting on the call made by the Perak government for schools in the state to conduct a risk assessment after a Year Three pupil was struck in the head by a falling toilet cistern in Ipoh school.

Meanwhile, commenting on the death of a secondary student after she was believed to have fallen from her school building in Durian Daun, Melaka last Thursday, Fadhlina said all quarters need to play their role in ensuring the safety of students from time to time.

“It is crucial to take preventative measures, not only against bullying but also regarding the school’s infrastructure,” she said. — Bernama