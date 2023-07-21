IPOH, July 21 — All schools in Perak are urged to carry out a risk assessment to identify potential environmental or equipment hazards in their respective premises, said state Education, Higher Education, Youth and Sports Committee chairman Khairudin Abu Hanipah.

He said they could seek support from technical experts such as the Public Works Department, who are better equipped to assess the suitability of facilities in the school.

“As for the case at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Perpaduan, we believe it has been resolved. The school has taken immediate action in accordance with the set standard operating procedures, and we were informed that the pupil involved did not suffer any serious injuries after being treated at Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital.”

He told reporters this after a visit to the home of the Integrated Special Education Programme (PPKI) athlete to the Special Olympics World Games Berlin 2023 here today.

On Tuesday, Nur Alisha Adawiyah Mohd Yusri, a Year Three pupil from SK Perpaduan, was hurt when a toilet cistern fell and struck her head while she was flushing the toilet after use.

Khairudin said the state government always emphasised the importance of safety measures in schools to prevent mishaps.

“Unsafe conditions, damaged and unmaintained facilities, and individual behaviour all contribute to the risk of accidents.

“I hope that the state education department, the district education office and schools will always be proactive in identifying and addressing areas with a high risk of accidents to create a safe school for all,” he said. — Bernama