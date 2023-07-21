IPOH, July 21 ― A Year Three pupil who was injured when a toilet cistern was dislodged from its mounting and crashed onto her at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Perpaduan at Taman Perpaduan, here on Tuesday, is still traumatised by the incident.

Nur Alisha Adawiyah Mohd Yusri, nine, said until now she had to ask her classmate to accompany her whenever she needed to go to the toilet because she was worried the same accident would recur.

She recalled that on the day of the incident, she did not notice anything out of place when she went to the toilet when the wall-mounted ceramic cistern suddenly fell and struck her head while she was flushing the toilet after use.

“Now I'm scared to go to the toilet at school because I'm afraid it will happen again,” she said when met by reporters during a visit by Hulu Kinta assemblyman Muhamad Arafat Varisai Mahamad and the Tambun Parliamentary community service centre at the school today.

The Kinta Public Works Department (JKR) and the state Education Department officers as well as representatives of the Parents and Teachers Association were also present during the visit.

Meanwhile, Nur Alisha Adawiyah's mother, Nor Azizawati Ismail, 37, said a police report was lodged at the Tambun police station at 7pm yesterday regarding the incident and for the safety of her daughter.

She said that she rushed to the school after receiving a call about the incident and took her daughter to Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital for treatment.

“I remember that she was crying then. She has swelling on the left of her head. She is still experiencing pain until now. I sincerely hope no other student will be affected by such an incident,” she said.

In the meantime, Muhamad Arafat Varisai said the Ministry of Education would provide counselling to the student soon.

He also said that the student toilets at the school were temporarily closed and they were only allowed to use the teachers' toilets.

“I have been in contact with the ministry and a number of things will be done including an insurance scheme in relation to this incident. The Parliamentary and the state constituency community service centres also presented donations today.

“I have discussed with JKR and they suggested installing a bracket on the existing ceramic tank so that it is safe to use, but further discussions will be held on whether it is necessary to change to the use of another type such as PVC,” he said. ― Bernama