KANGAR, July 22 — The additional allocation of RM150 million for the maintenance of Home Ministry agency facilities, including those of the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM), will ensure the welfare and comfort of national security personnel and their families.

Perlis police chief Datuk Surina Saad conveyed her greatest appreciation to the government for the allocation, which she said would go a long way to provide comfort to police personnel, especially in the state.

“The allocation will allow the PDRM to maintain and repair police quarters and ensure that every officer, personnel and their families can live comfortably,” she said when contacted by Bernama.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced the additional allocation, which includes RM50 million for the maintenance of police stations and quarters during the recent Malaysia Madani programme in Kulim, Kedah.

Anwar said with the additional allocation, the total allocation from the government this year to upgrade Home Ministry agency facilities now stood at RM350 million.

Surina said the announcement would spur police personnel to continue to give their best to their beloved country.

“We are always concerned about our personnel’s welfare and will take immediate action to ensure their comfort,” she said.

There are 596 homes inhabited by 491 police personnel that make up the quarters in Kangar, Padang Besar and Arau, she added. — Bernama