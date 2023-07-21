KUALA LUMPUR, July 21 — Caretaker Kedah menteri besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor who accused Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail of defaming him has issued a legal letter to demand an apology within one week, failing which he will file a lawsuit.

Sanusi made three demands in the legal letter issued yesterday and sighted by Malay Mail. One of them is for Saifuddin Nasution to propose a reasonable sum as compensation over the alleged defamation.

The law firm Tengku Amalin & Faizi said it had been instructed by Sanusi to take further steps including initiating legal action and obtaining an injunction order against Saifuddin Nasution, if the latter fails to comply with the demands.

The letter of demand was served on Saifuddin Nasution yesterday, lawyer Nurul Atiqah Badrul Hisham who is from the firm representing Sanusi, told Malay Mail when contacted today.

MORE TO COME