PUTRAJAYA, July 21 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) arrested another individual to assist in the investigation into corruption and abuse of power in rare earth element (REE) mining in Kedah.

According to a source, the man, in his 50s who is an assistant to the owner of the company, was arrested at about 10 last night at the MACC headquarters here, to help investigate the case.

The man is now remanded for four days, until July 24, after Magistrate M. Mageshwary allowed the MACC application at the Shah Alam Magistrate’s Court, today.

Meanwhile, the MACC, in the same court, has been allowed to extend the remand order of a woman, who is a director of a company, for two days until this Sunday.

A senior officer of Kedah Menteri Besar Incorporated (MBI), who was previously detained by the MACC to assist in the investigation of the case, has been released today, sources said.

Meanwhile, MACC Investigation senior director, Datuk Seri Hishamuddin Hashim, when contacted, confirmed the arrest, and said that the investigation was conducted under Sections 17 and 23 of the MACC Act 2009.

The media previously reported that a senior Kedah MBI officer and a woman director of a company were arrested, to help investigate a corruption case of more than RM13 million, and abuse of power involving the issue of REE mining in Kedah.

The two individuals, aged 63 and 40, were remanded for three days until today (July 21) after being arrested on Wednesday (July 19) in Alor Setar, Kedah, and the federal capital.

A source said that the company involved is believed to have carried out illegal mining activities since 2020, and received protection from certain authorities.

Yesterday, MACC chief commissioner, Tan Sri Azam Baki, said that the agency had recorded the statements of 12 individuals as part of investigations into a power abuse and corruption case, involving the issue of REE mining in Kedah. — Bernama