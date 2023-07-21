KUALA LUMPUR, July 21 — Perikatan Nasional (PN) has no plans to nominate someone else other than Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor as its next Kedah menteri besar if it wins the August 12 state election, according to PAS spiritual adviser Datuk Hashim Jasin.

Hashim also said that Sanusi’s court charges will not affect PN’s election campaign in the northern state, rather it will strengthen the coalition’s drive to make a clean sweep of all 36 state seats in the Kedah legislative assembly, Utusan Malaysia reported today.

“I'm sure PAS doesn't need to think about changing or anything because of the arrest, accusations against Sanusi.

“For me, it will not weaken PAS but will add strength to the party,” Hashim was quoted as saying.

He said Sanusi will defend his Jeneri state seat and continue as PN elections director.

According to Hashim, the caretaker Kedah menteri besar is now perceived as a “Malaysian hero” after being charged with sedition.

“Pakatan Harapan and Barisan Nasional are now quite scared of Sanusi and it is not because of Sanusi himself but the help of Allah.

“PH's continued actions to pressure Sanusi will cause him to gain support until he is considered a Malaysian hero. Sanusi's aura and influence is quite strong and that cannot be denied anymore,” Hashim was quoted as saying.

On July 16, Sanusi was charged at the Sessions Court in Selayang with two counts of uttering seditious words over the appointment of Selangor Menteri Besar and the establishment of the Unity Government, during a political talk last week.

He pled not guilty and instead claimed the charges to be politically motivated.

The PAS spiritual leader was also asked if caretaker Terengganu menteri besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar and his Kelantan counterpart Datuk Ahmad Yaakob will maintain their posts if PN wins.

Hashim said he expects so, but added that the decision will be up to the party.