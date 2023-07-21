JOHOR BARU, July 21 — A national Federal Land Development Authority (Felda) settlers’ non-governmental organisation (NGO) has called for the government to ensure the federal agency is free from corruption, amid the current hostilities between Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

Persatuan Anak Peneroka Felda Kebangsaan (Anak) adviser Datuk Mazlan Aliman said it would benefit Felda settlers if there is a guarantee that the issue of leakage and power abuse would not recur.

“It would be more meaningful if the unity government as well as the Opposition put aside their differences and instead work together to return Felda to its original path that was in line with its established objectives,” said Mazlan in a statement.

The former Anak chairman was commenting on the impact on Felda following the recent bitter dispute between Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin regarding the RM8.3 billion settlers’ debt.

The prime minister and Muhyiddin have been locked in arguments on which of them should be the one taking credit for the scheme to cancel the Felda settlers’ debt.

Mazlan said he strongly agree for the next Parliament session to be used for presenting ideas and also to debate regarding empowering Felda for the future.

He said that the ongoing dispute between Anwar as prime minister, and Muhyiddin, a former prime minister, will be detrimental to Felda.

Mazlan said it was enough that the incident is considered a black mark in Felda’s history.

“As a Felda-based NGO that was involved in the engagement session, Muhyiddin’s efforts as prime minister at that time cannot be denied.

“In addition, the announcement of Anwar as the finance minister on June 27, followed by the special incentives on settler’s day on July 7, was highly awaited and a big relief after only seven months since the unity government’s formation,” he said.

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has today demanded from Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin an apology and compensation of RM200 million within 24 hours, or risk a legal suit over the Felda debt issue.

On Tuesday, Perikatan Nasional chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin sent a letter of demand to the prime minister seeking an apology and retraction for claiming the former did not implement a debt waiver scheme for Felda settlers.

On July 7, Anwar announced a restructuring programme that would wipe off most of the RM8.3 billion in debt amassed by Felda settlers, saying Muhyiddin failed to execute this when he was still the PM.

The next day, Muhyiddin insisted he had been responsible for executing this decision in 2021, accusing Anwar of lying to claim credit.