HULU KELANG, July 21 — Ahead of the state election, Selangor Umno chief Datuk Megat Zulkarnain Omardin today claimed that a vote for Perikatan Nasional (PN) is a vote to ban Umno.

“A vote for PN, as I say in every ‘ceramah’, is also support for Umno to be banned by PN,” he told reporters at a press conference after an event in Taman Keramat here.

The Umno candidate for the Setia Gombak seat in the Selangor legislative assembly also hit back against former Selangor Umno chief Tan Sri Noh Omar’s claims that former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad had no plans to ban the party.

Megat Zulkarnain said that Noh had confessed that there were efforts to dissolve Umno, and asked what the difference between banning and dissolving the party was.

He added that PN’s strategy is to use former party members against Umno to steal and confuse its supporters.

MORE TO COME