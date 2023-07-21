KUALA LUMPUR, July 21 — Barisan Nasional (BN) deputy chairman Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan was announced today as one of the coalition’s candidates to contest in the upcoming state elections.

Umno secretary-general Datuk Asyraf Wajdi announced that the party deputy president will defend his Rantau seat which he has held since 2004.

Other big names who will represent BN are Jelebu MP Datuk Seri Jalaludin Alias (Pertang, Negeri Sembilan), Selangor Umno chief Datuk Megat Zulkarnain Omardin (Gombak Setia, Selangor), former youth and sports minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican (Bertam, Penang), Kedah Umno chief Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid (Pedu, Kedah) and Terengganu Umno chief Datuk Seri Ahmad Said (Kijal, Terengganu).

Missing was Senator Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz, who was earlier today reported saying he complies with Umno's decision to leave him out.

BN chairman Datuk Seri Zahid Hamidi said the coalition will field 108 candidates across six states.

"Of the 108 candidates, 62 per cent are new faces, 18 per cent are incumbents and 20 per cent consists of those who have competed before.

"We also did not forget the females by lining up 13 women as candidates," he said during his speech at the World Trade Centre here.

The deputy prime minister also said the candidates are made up of mostly youths and women.

"Eighty-seven per cent of our candidates have high academic qualifications, including professionals," he added.

The Election Commission has announced that Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Penang, Kelantan, Terengganu and Kedah would go to the polls on August 12, with nominations set for July 29 and early voting on August 8.

BN and Pakatan Harapan partnered with other coalitions after the 15th general election to form the national unity government and prevent Perikatan Nasional from taking control of the country. The two must now compete as allies for the first time in the state elections.

Last week, DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke confirmed that Umno did ask for Pakatan Harapan (PH) to give way in some Selangor state seats during allocation talks.