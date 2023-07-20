SEREMBAN, July 20 ― The formation of the unity government at the federal level has added value to the state government in strengthening the economy across various sectors for the wellbeing of the people in Negeri Sembilan.

In fact, the overall performance of the state under Pakatan Harapan led by caretaker menteri besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun, had seen a remarkable achievement throughout its five-year term since winning the 14th general election (GE14) in 2018, with investments amounting to RM32.22 billion.

Despite the various challenges, especially political uncertainties at the federal level and the Covid-19 pandemic, Aminuddin stated that the economic growth in the industrial, agricultural, and livestock sectors is a positive shift during these five years.

“These include the industrial project through the Malaysia Vision Valley (MVV) and a significant investment of RM1 billion in Gemas by Fraser & Neave Holdings Bhd (F&N) in the agricultural sector. As for the hospitality sector, Lexis Hibiscus II has invested nearly RM1 billion,” he told Bernama recently.

Aminuddin said the state does not focus just on a sole industry but also explores other potential sectors such as agriculture, mining, and livestock farming, which have a significant impact on the state's economy and provide job opportunities for the local population.

Furthermore, the approval of several projects by the federal government and private companies after the formation of the unity government proves Aminuddin's committed leadership in ensuring the eradication of hardcore poverty in the state.

Among the efforts to eradicate poverty undertaken by the state government are to develop a pilot, modern, large-scale cattle farming on a 12.14-hectare (30-acre) land in Jelebu.

Aminuddin said that the state government noticed the growing interest among the younger generation in this state, particularly in Kuala Pilah and Rembau, in the field of livestock farming, which could be commercialised on a broader market to generate income.

“These young people have shown interest in large-scale cattle farming. I was made to understand that the Ministry of Economy is currently in talks with several private companies for this livestock farming project.

“In fact, for a start, an area of 12.14 hectares (30 acres) of land has been identified in Jelebu (for this project). Additionally, the state government is also in discussions with F&N to provide systematic assistance to these young farmers in livestock farming,” he said.

Meanwhile, Aminuddin said that the state government is also working to increase the income of the people in the agricultural sector by offering land to the Ministry of Economy for agricultural development.

He said that the state government is providing agricultural land to be developed using modern farming techniques, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and introducing several entrepreneurs in the agricultural sector to Minister of Economy, Rafizi Ramli.

“I suggest that the construction of this modern agricultural infrastructure be done on state-owned land so that, in the future, if the farmers are no longer interested in farming, the state government can enlist new individuals to continue the work. I believe this will help reduce hardcore poverty,” he said.

To increase the income of Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) entrepreneurs, the menteri besar said that the state government has allocated grants amounting to nearly RM20 million to those entrepreneurs, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Most of the SME entrepreneurs are doing well, such as those offering smoked meat, smoked fish, biscuits, and chips. Their products are still in demand in other states, thanks to online and digital marketing,” he said.

At the same time, Aminuddin said the state government will ensure that telecommunications continue to be improved, with excellent 4G coverage of around 94 to 95 percent, while in several locations such as in Seremban, Nilai, Sendayan, and Port Dickson, had been provided with 5G network.

Apart from that, he said the state government has taken immediate steps to offer a total of 20.23 hectares (50 acres) of land to the Federal Government for the implementation of four People's Housing Projects (PPR) namely in Desa Tanjung, Senawang, Ladang Siliau, and Rantau.

Aminuddin said the Ministry of Local Government Development (KPKT) had approved the four projects with an allocation of RM150 million.

“The projects are necessary to help the urban community, particularly those with moderate incomes residing in urban areas. The cost of renting houses in Seremban has been on the rise, creating a burden for the community. Hence, expediting the construction of these PPR houses will benefit those in need,” he added. ― Bernama