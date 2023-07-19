KUALA LUMPUR, July 19 — A black-coloured Toyota Alphard carrying Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing was among three cars hit last night by a pick-up truck driver attempting to flee the police, Sin Chew Daily reported.

According to the Chinese newspaper, the incident occurred at around 7.45pm near the Jaya 33 mall along Jalan Professor Khoo Kay Kim in Petaling Jaya, Selangor.

Petaling Jaya district police chief ACP Mohamad Fakhrudin Abdul Hamid told the vernacular paper that the truck driver was asked to pull over for an inspection by patrol officers but sped away, prompting them to give chase.

While fleeing the police, the truck driver hit at least three vehicles.

Based on photographs carried by Sin Chew Daily, the truck hit the back of a white-coloured Toyota Alphard that crashed into the back of the black-coloured Alphard carrying Tiong. A Toyota SUV was also hit in the collision.

The newspaper cited Fakhrudin saying that no injuries or casualties were reported from the multi-car collision caused by the suspect, and that the truck driver has been arrested.

Fakhrudin said police are investigating the truck driver for refusing to stop for inspection.

When contacted by Malay Mail today regarding Tiong's condition following the incident, one of his aides replied: “He is well. All good”.