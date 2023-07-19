KUALA LUMPUR, July 19 ― Finally, Malaysia Airlines is taking delivery of its brand-new Boeing 737-8 soon as part of Malaysia Aviation Group’s (MAG) fleet modernisation plan. The first of the 25 737-8 aircraft is currently scheduled for delivery in August 2023.

The new 737-8 aircraft will feature a refreshed tail fin design with the iconic “Wau” logo with Songket motif in gold hues. According to the national flag carrier, the new look reflects the airline’s determination to move forward with optimism and energy and the refreshed logo pays tribute to Malaysia’s vibrant cultural heritage, underscoring the airline’s unwavering commitment to proudly represent the nation and its progressive spirit.

Commenting on the arrival of the Boeing 737-8 aircraft, MAG CEO Ahmad Luqman Mohd Azmi said “We are thrilled to present our passengers with a truly immersive and memorable journey that showcases our national pride and commitment to delivering exceptional travel experiences. The introduction of our new 737-8 aircraft in August 2023, sets a new standard in air travel, combining the best of Malaysian culture, advanced technology, and sustainable practices to create an unparalleled flying experience.”

He added, “Every aspect of the cabin design has been carefully crafted to enhance passenger comfort. The seat upholstery features a debossed songket motif, showcasing the intricate patterns and vibrant colours of traditional Malaysian textiles. This artistic detail not only adds aesthetic appeal but also pays homage to Malaysia’s rich culture, allowing passengers to immerse themselves in the nation’s heritage from the moment they step on board.”

The harmonious combination of the signature blue colour and the songket motif create a visually captivating cabin that reflects our commitment to offering a truly immersive journey. Whether passengers are settling into their seats or moving through the aircraft, they will be surrounded by an ambiance that exudes serenity, elegance, and a deep appreciation for Malaysia’s cultural tapestry,” said Ahmad Luqman.

Rolled out of paint shop this evening at Renton was the first 737-8 for @MAS 9M-MVA. Malaysia Airlines initially ordered 25 MAX frames directly from Boeing, but later replaced it with ALC lease order. This is the first frame from the ALC lease. Absolutely stunning livery! pic.twitter.com/1yiP2C4KgW — BFI Watch (@bfi_watch_ca350) July 1, 2023

The airline’s first 737-8 with the registration 9M-MVA was first spotted earlier this month at Boeing’s Renton facility in the United States. Malaysia Airlines previously made a firm order for 25 units in 2016. Early last year, the airline restructured the order and they are leasing the 25 aircraft from Air Lease Corp. Formerly known as the Boeing 737 Max 8, the aircraft has received clearance from the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) to fly in Malaysia and the same aircraft type is also operated by Singapore Airlines and Batik Air.

Similar to the recently refreshed Boeing 737-800 NG aircraft, the new 737-8 will also feature the new WiFi-based In-Flight Entertainment system, MHStudio. According to Malaysia Airlines, it provides customers with access to over 500 on-demand entertainment content as well as personalised experiences. It’s also highly likely that the new aircraft will feature their next-generation cabin that uses lightweight seats without built-in IFE screens. This means passengers would need to use their own personal electronic devices to stream content via MHStudio or watch their own downloaded offline content. The new cabin features device holders as well as charging ports in both USB-A and USB-C.

In case you missed it, Malaysia Airlines has also received CAAM’s greenlight to allow passengers to enjoy Gate-to-Gate connectivity. Effective July 1, passengers are no longer required to switch off their personal electronic devices during takeoff and landing, provided that it is in airplane mode. This means you can continue to watch your downloaded videos or content from boarding until disembarking from the aircraft when you arrive at the destination. ― SoyaCincau