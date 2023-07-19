KUALA TERENGGANU, July 19 ― Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub has hit out at the Opposition for playing the price hike issue ahead of the upcoming state elections.

Salahuddin who is also the Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) deputy president, assured that there would be no increase in the prices of goods as the government is constantly monitoring the prices of certain non-subsidised items.

“(The prices of) items such as sugar and wheat flour will not go up because they are fully controlled by the government...but for other goods for which we don’t control the prices, it is up to the people to choose.

“The government is taking various measures to address the cost of living issue, but we cannot control people’s lifestyle costs. That’s what I want to emphasise, so far, the (prices) of basic necessities are all fully controlled by the government,” he said.

He said this after attending the Jelajah Perpaduan Madani programme for the Batu Buruk state constituency at Rumah Komuniti Teratak Desa, Gong Tok Nasek, here last night.

Salahuddin said the Payung Rahmah initiative, especially Jualan Rahmah and Menu Rahmah, which are aimed at helping the B40 and hardcore poor, gives people the option to make purchases within their means.

Meanwhile, Salahuddin said that seat distribution between Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Barisan Nasional (BN) for the six-state elections has in principle been completed and will be announced soon.

In addition to Terengganu, the other five states that are going to the polls on Aug 12 are Kelantan, Kedah, Selangor, Penang and Negeri Sembilan. ― Bernama