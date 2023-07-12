SUNGAI SIPUT, July 12 — A wild elephant that had been encroaching the Pos Perwor Orang Asli settlement here has been successfully captured in an operation by the Department of Wildlife Protection and National Parks (Perhilitan).

Assistant director of the Kuala Gandah National Elephant Conservation Centre in Lanchang, Pahang, Mohammad Abu Huzaifah Abu Samah said the female elephant, aged about 12 to 15 years, was part of a herd of elephants from the Piah ID (elephant group).

He said the Perhilitan had received complaints from the residents regarding the elephant trespassing in the area.

“This elephant caused disturbances in the village and school areas and will most likely be released back into the wild,” he told reporters when met after the operation to relocate the elephant here today.

Muhammad Abu, who is also the head of operations, said the relocation process, which took about four hours, involved 30 individuals namely the police, Perhilitan, Kuala Gandah and Sungai Deka Elephant Conservation Centres.

Mohammad Abu Huzaifah said two female elephants from Sungai Deka Elephant Conservation Centre in Terengganu, Kala and Suria, were used in today’s operation to lure the wild elephant, weighing almost two tonnes, to board the lorry.

Meanwhile, the Tok Batin of Kampung Takong, Pos Perwor, Ali Long, 52, said the residents were relieved and grateful to Perhilitan for capturing the elephant.

Ali said the elephants often trespass other nearby villages and destroyed residents’ houses and schools.

The media had earlier reported that the building and some equipment of the Sekolah Kebangsaan Pos Perwor near Lasah here suffered severe damage after being attacked by a group of wild elephants in an incident on June 8. — Bernama