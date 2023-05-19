KUALA LUMPUR, May 19 — MYAirline is offering a fixed ticket price of RM300 for all its routes between Kuala Lumpur and East Malaysia in conjunction with harvest festivals Kaamatan and Gawai.

In a statement today, the budget carrier said the promotion is for up to 4,000 seats, excluding other applicable fees for one-way travel.

This fixed fare promotion is available for booking from May 20 to 31, 2023 for the travel period from May 27 to 29, 2023 for Sabah routes and from May 29 to 31, 2023 for Sarawak routes.

The airline said passengers would also enjoy a 20-kilogramme check-in baggage allowance.

“We are honoured to be a part of the government’s initiative to provide fixed fares during the Kaamatan and Gawai celebrations,” said MyAirline chief executive officer Rayner Teo.

He said that by offering fixed base fares of RM300 for one-way tickets, MYAirline aims to contribute to the travel demand and promote the unique cultural experience of Sabah’s month-long colourful Kaamatan and Gawai festivals which falls on June 1 and 2.

MYAirline’s East Malaysian routes include Kota Kinabalu, Tawau, Kuching, Sibu and Miri. — Bernama