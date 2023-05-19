JOHOR BARU, May 19 — The state government is carrying out road maintenance works involving 11 locations around Pasir Gudang near here for the safety and comfort of users.

Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi said the repair works include roads in the Tanjung Langsat industrial area; Pasir Gudang Highway; Jalan Kota Masai, Taman Kota Masai; Jalan Besar; and Jalan Mesjid, in Pasir Gudang town.

This is in addition to maintenance works done on Jalan Pekeliling, Jalan Timah 1; Jalan Platinum Utama; Jalan Platinum 1 and 2; and Jalan Perak 3 at the Pasir Gudang Industrial Area.

“However, there are still many more roads that need to be maintained and repaired, for the safety and comfort of road users in this state,” he said in a post on Facebook today.

Onn Hafiz said several other road maintenance works have been and will be completed in the near future, involving Jalan Kota Tinggi — Mersing; Jalan Lapangan Terbang Senai; Jalan Pontian — Kukup; Jalan Batu Pahat — Mersing; Jalan Yong Peng — Muar; Jalan Tenggaroh Selatan and Jalan Utama Tenggaroh in Mersing.

Others include the roads in Felda Inas, Kota Tinggi; Jalan Muar — Segamat; Jalan Felda Kemelah; Jalan Muar — Yong Peng; Pasir Gudang Highway and Jalan Permas Jaya — Pasir Gudang.

“I am confident that with the cooperation of all parties, infrastructure in the state will be improved for the comfort and safety of users, especially Bangsa Johor,” he added. — Bernama