KOTA KINABALU, May 19 — Sabah may keep experiencing power outages in the next two months as the Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd (SESB) continues load shedding exercise to stabilise the state’s electricity grid, said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Shahelmey Yahya.

He said the recent state-wide blackouts were due to the load shedding that needed to be carried out due to increased power consumption throughout the state.

“Because of the hot weather, more people were using the air conditioners at home so consumption increased,” he told reporters after a briefing by SESB management today.

“This caused SESB to carry out load shedding to ensure the stability of the state’s power grid. This will be done until July, so we advise consumers to be patient,” he added.

Shahelmy said long-term plans were in place to address Sabah’s perennial power issues, but would take time to implement.

Among others, there were plans to install power generators in Sandakan and Kimanis, as well as the Tenom Pangi power plant that would provide an additional 116MW of power to the state.

“I urge the Energy Commission to expedite the process because this is really (having an effect on) economic growth in Sabah,” he said.

For now, the SESB will deploy 11 mobile generator sets to various areas affected to help alleviate the problems.

Wide parts of the state capital were hit with hours-long blackouts this week, which SESB attributed to technical problems with its high voltage lines that triggered trips at its power stations.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor has urged the public not to politicise the issue as the state was working to address the long-standing problems.

“The water and electricity are legacy issues that the current state government is taking urgent measures to resolve. I hope the rakyat will understand the situation and I call upon detractors not to politicise the matter,” he said after a briefing with SESB here today.

He said he sought a briefing from the SESB this morning on immediate measures to alleviate the problem, and has also instructed State Secretary Datuk Seri Safar Untong to take drastic action to improve the state’s water management.