KOTA KINABALU, May 19 ― Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor today gave assurance that the Sabah government is taking steps, including contingency plans, to address the water and electricity supply issues affecting Sabah at the moment.

He said water and electricity are legacy issues that the current state government is taking urgent measures to resolve.

“This morning, I called Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd (SESB) chief executive officer Mohd Yaakob Jaafar to brief me on the immediate as well the forthcoming measures SESB is taking to deal with the power supply shortage which has burdened many people,” he said in a statement today.

On the water supply issue, the Chief Minister said he had instructed State Secretary Datuk Seri Panglima Safar Untong to take drastic action to rectify the administration of the state’s water management.

“We are doing our best to resolve the matter because we are also serious in our efforts to attract investors to Sabah. Both these amenities are crucial for investors.

“We have attracted high-impact investors to locate their projects here such as SK Nexilis, Kibing solar glass manufacturer, Linaco and Esteel and we want to see more. We are serious,” he said.

The Chief Minister said the state government has put in place action plans to rectify these issues and with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s assurance and commitment to assist Sabah, he is confident of a solution in sight. ― Bernama