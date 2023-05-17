KOTA KINABALU, MAY 17 — The Sabah Public Works Ministry stands firm in its stance that the Pan Borneo Highway project is not causing flash floods in Sabah.

Its minister, Datuk Shahelmey Yahya, said in the planning and design process of the project, they have taken into account all aspects to prevent such disasters from happening.

He said they have not only discussed with consultants but also with the State Irrigation and Drainage Department (DID) as well as other relevant parties in this matter.

Shahelmey stressed that before, during and after the construction of the Pan Borneo Highway, they have looked into all the necessary details.

“So I do not agree with the notion that the project is causing heavy flash floods. We have taken into account all design, drainage and irrigation factors,” he said during a briefing on the Pan Borneo project at a hotel here yesterday.

However, Shahelmey mentioned several factors in the project that could exacerbate heavy downpours that turn to flash floods.

First, he said some workers involved in the Pan Borneo project were not complying to what was stipulated in their contracts.

“An example of this is the lack of maintenance work. During drought seasons, the drains are supposed to be cleaned regularly. When they are not cleaned and it suddenly rains heavily, all the dust clogging the drains can cause flash floods,” he said.

Second, he said rainfall intensity also plays a factor in causing such disasters to occur near the project sites.

“Climate change is challenging, especially in regards to project management. There are times where the rainfall volume is more than expected, which can also contribute to causing flash floods,” he said.

During a question and answer session in a State Assembly sitting in November last year, State Assistant Works Minister Datuk Limus Jury had said that there was no solid evidence that the Pan Borneo project was causing flash floods.

Limus, same as Shahelmey, had stressed that the project had considered the engineering aspects and met the criteria set by DID to ensure that the new roads built will not cause more severe flooding issues in an area.

His answer to a question posed by Bongawan assemblyman Dr Daud Yusof had shocked Kapayan assemblywoman Jannie Lasimbang, as she claimed that many villages in Penampang were hit by flash floods caused by the highway project.

Meanwhile, Shahelmey said another aspect that they have taken into account concerning the project is in regards to traffic congestion caused by the highway construction.

He said they had carried out value assessment and value engineering during the project’s planning process, and work package contractors were supposed to employ or engage traffic management consultants to ease congestion at the project sites.

However, things do not always go as planned as other issues may contribute to causing the congestion, he said.

“Let’s say, for example, the transfer of utilities was supposed to be carried out from January to June but complications caused it to be set back to July — December instead. Meanwhile, the sequence of road construction had already started. This situation can cause traffic congestion.

“Another issue is the red and white traffic barriers used to smoothen traffic flow during maintenance works. These barriers should be weighed down with water or sand but at most of the project sites, many have reported them flying off due to strong winds and landing at inappropriate places, endangering road users,” he said.

In this regard, he reiterated that all the parties involved in the construction and monitoring of the roads followed what was stipulated in their contracts. — Borneo Post Online