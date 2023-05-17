KUALA LUMPUR, May 17 — All stores, hotels, and offices in the Mid Valley City were cleared to reopen tomorrow following a fire at a Tenaga Nasional Bhd substation in the area.

The fire this morning had cut power to Mid Valley City and some surrounding areas.

“Following a thorough investigation conducted by Tenaga Nasional Berhad and the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department, we have received clearance from the relevant authorities concerning the safe reopening of the premises,” the Mid Valley City management said in a statement today.

The management thanked all authorities involved in containing the substation fire, and expressed gratitude to the public for their patience over the incident.

Earlier today, several videos shared on social media showed a plume of smoke from the side of the Mid Valley Megamall at around 10.30am; the fire was contained about an hour later.

The Fire and Rescue Department said initial investigations showed that the fire was likely caused by overheating cooling oil at the substation.

Kuala Lumpur JPBM Operations Unit assistant director M Fatta M Amin said the oil, which can withstand heat up to 137 degrees Celsius, is used to cool cables at the substation and not for power generation.