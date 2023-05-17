KUALA LUMPUR, May 17 — Cinema operator GSC announced that it will be closing its Mid Valley Megamall outlet temporarily after a fire broke out at a TNB substation at the mall.

In a statement on Twitter posted this morning (May 17), the cinema chain said it will comply with local authorities and mall management despite not being directly affected by the fire.

ATTENTION PATRONS Due to an unforeseen incident, a fire has broken out at Mid Valley Megamall KL. While our GSC cinema is not directly affected, we are cooperating with local authorities and the mall's management to ensure everyone's safety.As such, all shows at GSC Mid... — GSC (@GSCinemas) May 17, 2023

GSC will be refunding all purchased tickets automatically, including online orders.

Ticket buyers who purchased at the mall outlet can return to the Cineplex within seven days after it opens for refunds.

“We regret any inconvenience caused and ask for your understanding during this time,” the statement said.

“The safety of our patrons and employees is our top priority. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation.”

The fire incident began this morning as social media users shared pictures and videos of the mall on fire from outside with a large pillar of black smoke.

The Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department arrived on the scene at 10.40am and was able to fully extinguish the fire at 12.44pm, according to Operations Commander Wan Mohd Sharir Azizi Bin Wan.

According to a statement by the agency, the fire was believed to have started from the main incoming substation at a TNB transformer room in the mall. No injuries or casualties were reported.

The mall management issued a statement on Facebook stating that the mall will be closed until further notice.