KUALA LUMPUR, May 17 — The immediate surrounding area of Mid Valley City and parts of Desa Pantai have been hit by power disruption following the fire at Tenaga Nasional Berhad’s (TNB) Mid Valley substation this morning.

In a statement, the utility provider said that efforts are underway to ensure that power is restored to all those affected as soon as possible.

“The fire at the substation disrupted supply to users in the vicinity of Mid Valley and parts of Desa Pantai.

“TNB took immediate steps to restore power to some users as early as 10.55am. TNB is currently working to restore power to the remaining users who are affected.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused to users during this power disruption,” the statement read.

Those who require further clarification may contact the TNB CareLine at 15454, it added.

This appeared to confirm comments on social media that there was a blackout at NU Sentral shopping mall in Brickfields and a brief power disruption to the train service at KL Sentral.

TNB also said in the same statement that ongoing investigations are currently determining the cause of the fire.

Similarly, the management of Mid Valley City said temporary disruption to the power supply had been implemented to allow the Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department to carry out its investigations.

As a result, the development, including its flagship shopping centres of Mid Valley Megamall and The Gardens Mall, would remain closed until further notice, it said in a statement.

Earlier, the Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department confirmed that the blaze at the TNB substation was extinguished at 12.44pm.

No injuries or casualties were reported in the incident.

News of the fire first emerged on social media after users began sharing videos of black smoke billowing from the popular Mid Valley Megamall.