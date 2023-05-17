PUTRAJAYA, May 17 — The unity government has made it clear that Malaysia will elevate its role in international affairs particularly with its neighbours in Asean, as well as the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the international community as a whole, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Speaking at the Foreign Ministry’s (Wisma Putra) Aidilfitri event, he said to achieve this the country needs competent core professionals at the ministry.

He commended the ministry’s officials saying they have proven their impeccable credentials in serving the nation, and promoting Malaysia’s policies and Madani ideas at the international level.

Anwar said, in his limited experience serving the country for the last six months and visiting several countries, whatever little success that he had registered was mainly due to the indefatigable commitment shown by the ministry’s officials.

“You make me proud of the way you work, you solved, you prepared notes sometimes too much for me to bear, but the very tedious job, comprehensive reports and the level of competence is remarkable.

“I’ve visited as you know China, Cambodia, Indonesia, Brunei, Singapore, Thailand and the Philippines, and Turkiye during the earthquake and I must say that I’m proud to be associated with the officials of the Foreign Ministry, the embassies. They’ve taken this job very seriously to serve our country,” he said.

Since appointed in November last year, Anwar has made 10 international trips to nine countries beginning with Indonesia (January 8-9), Brunei (January 24-25), Singapore (January 30), Thailand (February 9-10), Turkiye (February 14-15), the Philippines (March 1-2), Saudi Arabia (March 22-24), Cambodia (March 27), China (March 29 to April 1) and the latest Indonesia (May 10) for the 42nd Asean Summit.

Also present at the event were Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Zambry Abdul Kadir and heads of diplomatic missions to Malaysia. — Bernama