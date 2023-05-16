TANAH MERAH, May 16 — The Farmers' Organisation Authority (LPP) is monitoring all agriculture sector-related activities due to the effects of the current hot spell.

Its director-general, Datuk Azulita Salim said that, so far, the hot weather has not had a significant effect on the crops, especially vegetables.

“The dry season is still new and most vegetable growers use certain technologies such as fertigation.

“However, in terms of rice cultivation, we found that farmers are facing difficulties getting water supply,” she told a media conference after the ceremony to inaugurate the Chetok Area Farmers' Association’s Petron petrol station, here, today.

She elaborated that LPP would monitor the situation from time to time, besides finding alternatives to address any problems if the dry season continues.

“We are gathering data to identify them (farmers) who are affected by the dry season.

“We are also making preparations by finding alternative water sources, including building tube wells and using water pumps,” she said.

She added that if the dry season prolongs, the crop yield will also decrease and the LPP will do its best to minimise the effects of the dry season. — Bernama