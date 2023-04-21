KUALA LUMPUR, April 21 — Traffic flow was reported to be smooth on all major highways nationwide tonight despite rain at several locations and more vehicles joining the ‘Balik Kampung’ exodus on the road in conjunction with the Hari Raya Aidilfitri which will be celebrated tomorrow.

According to a Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) spokesman, as at 10pm, traffic flow on the North-South (PLUS) Expressway from all directions was smooth.

“Traffic flow was however, slow but smooth along the Kuala Lumpur-Karak Highway due to rain and heavy traffic, especially at Genting Sempah,” the spokesman told Bernama.

Meanwhile, an accident was reported along the North South Expressway (PLUS) at the Nilai to Bandar Ainsdale junction, but no lanes were obstructed.

The public can get the latest traffic information through the toll-free PLUSLine at 1800-88-0000 and its Twitter page at www.twitter.com/plustrafik or the LLM line at 1800-88-7752 and its Twitter page at www.twitter.com/llminfotrafik. — Bernama