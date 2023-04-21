KUCHING, April 21 ― Selected heavy vehicles have been fully or partially banned from using roads until April 25 to promote road safety during the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration.

In announcing this, the Sarawak Transport Ministry also welcomed the Op Bersepadu JPJ organised by the Road Transport Department (JPJ) to enhance traffic regulations compliance to promote safe driving during this festive season.

“Op Bersepadu clearly stated seven major traffic offences, which are non-compoundable, namely queue cutting, overtaking on a double line, disobeying a red traffic light, driving over the speed limit, using a mobile phone while driving, not wearing a seatbelt or helmet, and abuse of emergency lanes.

“Goods-carrying vehicles are also banned from using the roads for two days before Hari Raya, which is April 20 and 21, and two days after the festival, which is April 24 and 25.

“There are three categories of heavy vehicles with varying ban periods – Category 1 is a full ban, Category 2 lorries are banned from midnight to 8am, and Category 3 construction vehicles are from 6pm to 6am within a 25km radius,” the ministry said in a statement.

Heavy vehicles that come under Category 1 are car carrier, tipper, dumper, tipping (load of more than 7.5 tonnes), low loader, pole trailer, bulk cement tanker, platform trailer, timber lorry, heavy wheeled machinery, and tractor.

Also on the list for Category 1 are lorries transporting cement, iron, steel, stone, sand, soil, tin ore, coal, or other building materials or minerals.

Those listed under Category 2 are container trucks carrying goods (except those carrying goods to and from ports or airports and industrial zones in the same state); cargo lorries carrying electronic or electric goods or industrial materials to and from ports and airports and industrial areas in the same state; lorries transporting oil palm, raw palm oil products, scrap rubber, and rubber to industrial areas; and empty cargo lorries.

Under Category 3, mobile cranes and cement mixers are allowed to travel within a 25km distance from the construction site, subject to permitted operating hours on certain roads.

The ministry pointed out that there will be exemption for heavy machinery, tow trucks, and tractors used for emergency operations.

It said any goods vehicle or vehicles with types of goods not specified in the banned list are allowed to use the vehicle during the prohibition period.

“These initiatives would help to create smooth traffic movement on the road as we anticipate huge volume of traffic and vehicles as our people rush to their hometowns to celebrate Hari Raya.

“Motorists and all road users have to be more patient and adhere strictly to the traffic rules to avoid any untoward incidents. Please drive safely,” the ministry added. ― Borneo Post