KUALA LUMPUR, April 21 — Traffic flowed smoothly on all major highways nationwide this evening despite more vehicles on the road as people returned to their hometowns to celebrate Hari Raya Aidilfitri tomorrow.

According to a Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) spokesman, congestion was only detected on the North-South (PLUS) Expressway, between Bandar Ainsdale and Port Dickson.

To the north, congestion was only reported this afternoon but was now smooth flowing.

“Similarly, there was also no traffic congestion headed to the East Coast this evening, especially after the Gombak Toll Plaza towards Genting Sempah,” he told Bernama.

Meanwhile, PLUS via Twitter said the left lane, which had been closed due to an accident at Kilometre (KM) 230.3 from Kuala Kangsar to Changkat Jering, has been reopened.

An incident at KM47.5 heading north from Sedenak to Simpang Renggam has also been resolved and traffic was gradually becoming smooth.

The public can get the latest traffic information through the toll-free PLUSLine at 1800-88-0000 and its Twitter page at www.twitter.com/plustrafik or the LLM line at 1800-88-7752 and its Twitter page at www.twitter.com/llminfotrafik. — Bernama